Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

Shares of RGA stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $117.40. 10,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,275. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.11. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $131.66.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.02. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

