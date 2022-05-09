Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Bought by Allen Operations LLC

Allen Operations LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 219.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,553 shares during the quarter. Recursion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.5% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Allen Operations LLC owned 0.13% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 885,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 635,290 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,168,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,639,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 339,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 323,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 695,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

RXRX traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $206,576.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 978,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,769 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

