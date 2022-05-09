Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BlackLine (BL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $115.00 to $95.00.

5/6/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00.

5/6/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $95.00.

4/20/2022 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $145.00 to $112.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

4/6/2022 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

3/31/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

3/31/2022 – BlackLine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

3/16/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2022 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

NASDAQ BL traded down $5.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,872. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.81. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

