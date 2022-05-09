REAL Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million (REAL)

REAL (REAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, REAL has traded flat against the dollar. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About REAL

REAL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

