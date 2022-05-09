Ravencoin Classic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,122.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $509,315.62 and $12,122.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,841.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,331.21 or 0.07321218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00261934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.21 or 0.00735531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.92 or 0.00596445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00075702 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,442,961 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

