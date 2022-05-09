Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMO. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $2.98 on Monday, hitting $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 47,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $95.37 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average of $112.65. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

