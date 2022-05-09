Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EPP traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.75. 17,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.