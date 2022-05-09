Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,363 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,364,966,000 after purchasing an additional 224,062 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,625,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

