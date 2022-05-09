Rathbones Group PLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,908,964 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,059 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.10% of Uber Technologies worth $80,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 405,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after buying an additional 119,393 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 42,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. 56,575,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,437,460. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

