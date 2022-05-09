Rathbones Group PLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,074.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 77,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,458. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.63. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.96 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

