Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 8,657 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded up $6.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $449.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,146. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.82. The company has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.