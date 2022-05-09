Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 4,724 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $44,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,461,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,068,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded down $11.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.59. 681,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,116. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.83 and its 200 day moving average is $343.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

