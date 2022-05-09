Rathbones Group PLC Has $36.48 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Discover Financial Services worth $36,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 112.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.01. 1,977,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.