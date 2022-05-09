Rathbones Group PLC Has $27.15 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $27,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,396,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,147,926. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,571,702 shares of company stock valued at $227,621,630. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

