Rathbones Group PLC Has $12.63 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,800 shares of company stock worth $15,841,829 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.20. 201,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,140,316. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.