Rathbones Group PLC Has $10.63 Million Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.10% of Guardant Health worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 144.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,063 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after acquiring an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,805,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,687,000 after acquiring an additional 144,070 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH stock traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.83.

Guardant Health Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.