Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,157,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,756,000 after buying an additional 570,645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 57,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.