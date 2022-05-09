Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.73.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,069. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.58. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.96 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

