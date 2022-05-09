Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 33,172 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $682,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 126.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.58. 10,077,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,896,685. The company has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.