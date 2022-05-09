Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after buying an additional 61,565 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.45. 40,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,724. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $96.85 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

