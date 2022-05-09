Rathbones Group PLC Buys 8,411 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.25% of GoDaddy worth $35,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

NYSE GDDY traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.98. 1,918,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,228. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 1,824.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

