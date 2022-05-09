Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320,753 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $9.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.99. The company had a trading volume of 183,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,756. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $372.13 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.