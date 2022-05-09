Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 7,920 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $53,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.00. 7,304,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675,394. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.83. The company has a market cap of $374.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

