Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 20,869 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000.

VWO stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 719,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,733,002. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

