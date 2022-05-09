RAI Finance (SOFI) Achieves Market Cap of $37.64 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $37.64 million and $4.17 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00182240 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.00564655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036218 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,279.70 or 1.88767235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

