RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RADA stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.76. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $373,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.
About RADA Electronic Industries
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
