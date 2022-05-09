RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.76. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $373,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

