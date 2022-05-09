Qubitica (QBIT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.00247417 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003827 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $679.38 or 0.01989617 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.00787796 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.