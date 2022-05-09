Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $43,613.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,841.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,331.21 or 0.07321218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00261934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.21 or 0.00735531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.92 or 0.00596445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00075702 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005680 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,228,968 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

