Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.09.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.37. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $104.37 and a 52 week high of $201.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.