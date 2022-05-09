Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.80

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.80 ($0.13), with a volume of 719345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

