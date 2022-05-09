Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.80

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.80 ($0.13), with a volume of 719345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)
