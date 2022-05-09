Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,695.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,695.91 ($21.19).

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,935 ($24.17) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($20.80) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($22.80) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($19.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.00) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Prudential alerts:

In other news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.08), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($194,595.80). Also, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.34) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($89,987.61).

PRU opened at GBX 897.20 ($11.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 894.40 ($11.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($19.97). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,061.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,226.28. The stock has a market cap of £24.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is -0.26%.

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.