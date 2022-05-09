Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.45

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 1195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.36) to GBX 1,590 ($19.86) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.36) to GBX 1,475 ($18.43) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,304.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 9.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Prudential by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 17.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 9.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

