Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,056,149. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

