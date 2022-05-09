Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.57

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTRA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. On average, analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,161,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 713,519 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth about $2,029,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proterra by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proterra by 1,088.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,839 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

