ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $49.81

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.81, but opened at $53.38. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 1,444,819 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $205,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $236,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

