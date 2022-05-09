Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 0.8% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,081,000 after purchasing an additional 476,398 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,541,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prologis by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.37. 5,587,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,457. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

