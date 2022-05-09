Project Pai (PAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,523.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $2,523.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00059538 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,802,496,080 coins and its circulating supply is 1,599,405,279 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

