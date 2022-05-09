Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,292 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $86,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,444,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $209.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.25 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

