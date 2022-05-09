Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 67,099 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Amdocs worth $84,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $79.08 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

