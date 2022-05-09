Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,301 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,301 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Choice Hotels International worth $99,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,913,000 after purchasing an additional 255,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 711.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 105,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92,195 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,979 over the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $130.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.94 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.15.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

