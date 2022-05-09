Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 125,144 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $117,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Brunswick by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BC opened at $79.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $72.71 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.