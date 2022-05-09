Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $91.16 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.02% of EastGroup Properties worth $91,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.40.

NYSE:EGP opened at $168.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.75. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.69 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

