Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $79.02 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $79,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,065,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,255,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

