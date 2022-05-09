Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $104.72 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $104,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $235.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.49 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.95.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

