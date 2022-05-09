Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $94,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $111.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.73.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

