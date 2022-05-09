Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,131,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 535,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $112,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.