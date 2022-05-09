Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Concentrix worth $81,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.33 per share, with a total value of $100,051.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $193,849.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and have sold 25,000 shares valued at $4,155,200. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix stock opened at $144.36 on Monday. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $141.38 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

