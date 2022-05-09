Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,791 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $108,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

