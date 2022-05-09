PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 838,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

PPL opened at $29.23 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.