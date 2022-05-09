Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Director Purchases $117,558.00 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $5.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $399.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.82. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.39 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

